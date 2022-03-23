LawCall
Police searching for suspects in robbery at Hoover Walgreens

Police searching for suspects at Hoover Walgreens
Police searching for suspects at Hoover Walgreens(Hoover Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say they are currently searching for the suspects involved in a robbery at a Walgreens on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Authorities say that at 5:07 a.m., police were called about a robbery at the pharmacy on Montgomery Highway. Employees told police that two men entered the store separately, wearing hoodies and face coverings. While one suspect distracted the store clerk, the other jumped the pharmaceutical counter and ordered the pharmacist to open the safe, showing he was armed.

Police say the suspect stole several medications before fleeing the store. Authorities believe the suspects got into a red, four-door sedan with a paper tag.

One suspect is described as a black male, about 5′7, weighing 120 pounds. The other has been described as a black male, about 6′0, weighing 140 pounds.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

