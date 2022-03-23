Page Pals encourages Birmingham City School students to read more while getting rewards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is teaming up with Birmingham City Schools to improve student literacy, launching a reading incentive program designed to encourage students to read more outside of the classroom.

Students in Birmingham have a new opportunity to enhance their reading skills, while also being rewarded for their efforts.

Page Pals launched this week. It’s a reading incentive program with a goal to produce better and more effective readers.

“It’s really designed to increase the reading literacy of our third-grade students, but across the board all primary grades within K thru five. Studies show that reading outside of school at least 15 minutes three days per week will drastically increase testing scores,” said Deputy Director for the City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services, Traci Bennett.

According to the state of Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, or ACAP, only 51% of Alabama’s third graders are reading at grade level.

The Alabama Literacy Act states that if a third grader is not reading at grade level by the end of the school year, they could be held back.

The law hasn’t gone into effect yet, but its implementation is on the horizon, which is why it’s more important than ever to get kids reading as often as possible.

“So, we want to make sure that we increase that literacy rate across the board, and a way for us to do that is to make sure that we are intentionally providing volunteers to read with students, encouraging parents to read with their kids at night and on weekends, and providing fun incentives in order to encourage our students to want to read,” Bennett explained.

Page Pals tracks the number of minutes and books students read through a program called MyOn.

Students will progress through three tiers of prizes that will be awarded simply for reading.

The prizes are being kept secret for now, but students have until April 14th to read as much and as often as possible.

“We have that date set because the students in Birmingham will begin their ACAP testing around those dates and we want to make sure that we’re doing all that we can to increase their literacy as much as possible right before they take their exam,” Bennett said.

The mayor’s office is encouraging volunteers and organizations to be part of “Read With a Child” events where you can assist students with reading after school.

To learn more about the Page Pals initiative, or become a volunteer, click here, or call (205) 320-0879.

