NWS confirms EF-0 tornado near Bibb/Shelby county line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service surveyed near the Bibb and Shelby County lines Wednesday and confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down there during late Tuesday evening storms.
Officials say the path of the tornado was identified about halfway between Woodstock and Maylene. They say the tornado began along County Road 21 in far northeast Bibb County and moved northeastward before ending just south of County Road 13 in far southwest Shelby County.
Some trees were uprooted along the path, but no structural damage was found as the path went across forested areas and stayed away from residential areas.
If you’d like to read the full report from the NWS, it’s posted below:
TORNADO #1: SHADES CREEK TORNADO (BIBB AND SHELBY COUNTIES)...
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 75 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 2.79 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 03/22/2022
START TIME: 09:08 PM CDT
START LOCATION: 2 NE HEBRON / BIBB COUNTY / AL
START LAT/LON: 33.1858 / -87.0408
END DATE: 03/22/2022
END TIME: 09:13 PM CDT
END LOCATION: 4 N MARVEL / SHELBY COUNTY / AL
END LAT/LON: 33.2109 / -87.004
SURVEY SUMMARY:
AN EF-0 TORNADO PATH WAS IDENTIFIED STRADDLING THE BIBB COUNTY
AND SHELBY COUNTY LINE, ABOUT HALFWAY BETWEEN WOODSTOCK AND
MAYLENE. THE TORNADO BEGAN ALONG CR 21 IN FAR NORTHEAST BIBB
COUNTY WHERE A FEW TREES WERE UPROOTED. THE TORNADO THEN MOVED
NORTHEASTWARD, DOWNING ADDITIONAL TREES, BEFORE COMING TO AN END
JUST SOUTH OF CR 13 IN FAR SOUTHWEST SHELBY COUNTY. NO STRUCTURAL
DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED AS THE TRACK WENT ACROSS FORESTED AREAS AND
STAYED CLEAR OF ISOLATED RESIDENTIAL AREAS.
