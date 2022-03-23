NWS confirms EF-0 tornado near Bibb/Shelby county line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service surveyed near the Bibb and Shelby County lines Wednesday and confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down there during late Tuesday evening storms.

Officials say the path of the tornado was identified about halfway between Woodstock and Maylene. They say the tornado began along County Road 21 in far northeast Bibb County and moved northeastward before ending just south of County Road 13 in far southwest Shelby County.

Some trees were uprooted along the path, but no structural damage was found as the path went across forested areas and stayed away from residential areas.

If you’d like to read the full report from the NWS, it’s posted below:

TORNADO #1: SHADES CREEK TORNADO (BIBB AND SHELBY COUNTIES)...

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 75 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 2.79 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 03/22/2022

START TIME: 09:08 PM CDT

START LOCATION: 2 NE HEBRON / BIBB COUNTY / AL

START LAT/LON: 33.1858 / -87.0408

END DATE: 03/22/2022

END TIME: 09:13 PM CDT

END LOCATION: 4 N MARVEL / SHELBY COUNTY / AL

END LAT/LON: 33.2109 / -87.004

SURVEY SUMMARY:

AN EF-0 TORNADO PATH WAS IDENTIFIED STRADDLING THE BIBB COUNTY

AND SHELBY COUNTY LINE, ABOUT HALFWAY BETWEEN WOODSTOCK AND

MAYLENE. THE TORNADO BEGAN ALONG CR 21 IN FAR NORTHEAST BIBB

COUNTY WHERE A FEW TREES WERE UPROOTED. THE TORNADO THEN MOVED

NORTHEASTWARD, DOWNING ADDITIONAL TREES, BEFORE COMING TO AN END

JUST SOUTH OF CR 13 IN FAR SOUTHWEST SHELBY COUNTY. NO STRUCTURAL

DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED AS THE TRACK WENT ACROSS FORESTED AREAS AND

STAYED CLEAR OF ISOLATED RESIDENTIAL AREAS.

