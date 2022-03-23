LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

NWS confirms EF-0 tornado near Bibb/Shelby county line

Severe storms
Severe storms(MGN Online)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service surveyed near the Bibb and Shelby County lines Wednesday and confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down there during late Tuesday evening storms.

Officials say the path of the tornado was identified about halfway between Woodstock and Maylene. They say the tornado began along County Road 21 in far northeast Bibb County and moved northeastward before ending just south of County Road 13 in far southwest Shelby County.

Some trees were uprooted along the path, but no structural damage was found as the path went across forested areas and stayed away from residential areas.

If you’d like to read the full report from the NWS, it’s posted below:

TORNADO #1: SHADES CREEK TORNADO (BIBB AND SHELBY COUNTIES)...

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 75 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 2.79 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 03/22/2022

START TIME: 09:08 PM CDT

START LOCATION: 2 NE HEBRON / BIBB COUNTY / AL

START LAT/LON: 33.1858 / -87.0408

END DATE: 03/22/2022

END TIME: 09:13 PM CDT

END LOCATION: 4 N MARVEL / SHELBY COUNTY / AL

END LAT/LON: 33.2109 / -87.004

SURVEY SUMMARY:

AN EF-0 TORNADO PATH WAS IDENTIFIED STRADDLING THE BIBB COUNTY

AND SHELBY COUNTY LINE, ABOUT HALFWAY BETWEEN WOODSTOCK AND

MAYLENE. THE TORNADO BEGAN ALONG CR 21 IN FAR NORTHEAST BIBB

COUNTY WHERE A FEW TREES WERE UPROOTED. THE TORNADO THEN MOVED

NORTHEASTWARD, DOWNING ADDITIONAL TREES, BEFORE COMING TO AN END

JUST SOUTH OF CR 13 IN FAR SOUTHWEST SHELBY COUNTY. NO STRUCTURAL

DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED AS THE TRACK WENT ACROSS FORESTED AREAS AND

STAYED CLEAR OF ISOLATED RESIDENTIAL AREAS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Birmingham Police pay an issue as dozens of officers call out sick
Birmingham Police pay an issue as dozens of officers call out sick
18th Street will hold 26 more parking spots.
New parking coming to Homewood
This is the first time in history that the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, and the Rotaract Club...
Three local civic organizations make history with female leaders
Tree crashes on top of home in Moundville
Moundville woman rides out storm
Birmingham Barons new menu items
Birmingham Barons new menu items