No one hurt after residential fire in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully no one was home when a residence caught fire earlier this week in St. Clair Co.

It happened at a mobile home in Cropwell Monday night.

Firefighters from New London and Wolf Creek were on scene.

Residential fire in St. Clair Co. (Lauren Callahan)

No one was home at the time of the fire.

