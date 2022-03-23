No one hurt after residential fire in St. Clair Co.
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully no one was home when a residence caught fire earlier this week in St. Clair Co.
It happened at a mobile home in Cropwell Monday night.
Firefighters from New London and Wolf Creek were on scene.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.