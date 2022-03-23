LawCall
No one hurt after residential fire in St. Clair Co.

Residential fire in St. Clair Co.
Residential fire in St. Clair Co.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully no one was home when a residence caught fire earlier this week in St. Clair Co.

It happened at a mobile home in Cropwell Monday night.

Firefighters from New London and Wolf Creek were on scene.

Residential fire in St. Clair Co.
Residential fire in St. Clair Co.
Residential fire in St. Clair Co.
Residential fire in St. Clair Co.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

