Neighborhood leaders call for change after homicide and officer involved shooting earlier this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighborhood leaders are calling for change after a homicide and then an officer involved shooting at a southwest Birmingham apartment complex.

“It is a great concern,” North Titusville Neighborhood Vice President Keith Williams said. “You have people in University Crossings Apartments and they are ready to move. They can’t take it. I can’t blame them for that, because you and I deserve to live in a place that it is safe.”

Williams said in the last five years, violent crime has increased.

“In 2022, it has escalated into something that I have not seen before,” Williams said. “Police have been called in that area more frequently than I have experienced in the last five years here in Titusville.”

Williams said anytime there is violence, like the officer involved shooting like we saw Monday, it leaves residents uneasy.

“There are some shot spotters in the community,” Williams said. “As far as cameras, there has been talk of placing cameras not only in Titusville, but throughout District 6. But, I have not heard any updates if this was carried out.”

But, he said people in the community need to do their part to end violence too for change to really happen.

“Everybody, we need to just come together and have what I call ‘tough love conversations’ and get to what is the root cause of crime,” Williams said.

WBRC is still working to learn exactly what happened in the officer involved shooting from March 21. The man has been identified as Calvin Dewayne Jackson III and police said he was killed by the woman’s gunfire.

Alabama Law Enforcement is investigating the officer involvement, because police bullets were fired at the woman. ALEA reports she is still stable in the hospital and so far, has not been charged.

Here is the full statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency:

At the request of the Birmingham Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Birmingham Police Department. The incident occurred on Monday, March 21, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to an incident that left Calvin Dewayne Jackson III, 24, of Bessemer, dead from a gunshot wound. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department returned fire causing injuries to the woman. She was transported to UAB Hospital where she is currently in stable condition. No police officers were injured during this incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office – Birmingham Division.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.