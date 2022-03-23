LawCall
Meet the Barons’ concession stand starting lineup

The Dump Truck
The Dump Truck(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first item to sample is The Dump Truck.

“The Dump Truck is a combinator of ball park favorites,” Gus Stoudemire, Food and Beverage Director with the Birmingham Barons said.

“Really kinda how it came about, it’s fries, footlong corndog, nacho cheese, sloppy joe mix,” Nick Tittle, Executive Chef with the Birmingham Barons said.

Next up is the Parkside Cubano with a special “Barons sauce.” It’s the classic Cuban sandwich with a twist.

You can also get Nashville Hot Mac and Cheese.

It’s creamy and it comes in a helmet, you can take it home, and keep it forever.

The tasting ends with a classic, the Magic City Dog.

“Staple since I’ve been here, Dreamland sausage, marinated coleslaw on top, spicy mustard, Dreamland barbecue sauce,” Tittle said.

You can get the food starting April 8 on opening day at Regions Field.

The Barons are hiring for this Minor League season. If you are interested, stop by Regions Field to apply for one of the many positions.

