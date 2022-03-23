LawCall
Man in custody after bricks thrown into library, drug store

Bricks thrown through windows in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is accused of throwing bricks into a Birmingham library and a drug store early Thursday morning.

North Precinct officers were dispatched to North Birmingham Library at 2501 31st Ave North and Payless Drugs at 2512 31st Avenue north.

Officers said both buildings were damaged by bricks being thrown. One man was taken into custody.

