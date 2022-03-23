Major crash on Interstate 59/20 E blocking all but one lane of traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash has closed all but one lane on Interstate 59 eastbound just east of Birmingham, according to officials with ALGO Traffic Birmingham.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, March 22, at mile post 129.9 near Exit 130 on I-59/20.

No word on how long it will take to clear the accident. Officials say to expect major delays.

No details are available about what happened, but we’ll update this story when we learn more.

