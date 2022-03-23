Major crash closes lanes on I-59SB in Jefferson County
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on I-59 SB before Exit 118 Valley Rd in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews.
The crash happened around 4:24 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
No word in injuries.
