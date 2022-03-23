Major crash closes lanes on I-59SB in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on I-59 SB before Exit 118 Valley Rd in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

The crash happened around 4:24 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

No word in injuries.

4:41PM *FIRST ALERT* ALL LANES SHUT DOWN on I-20/59 SB before Valley Rd (exit 118) in in Fairfield (use alternate route). #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/NpC567nat6 — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) March 23, 2022

Major Crash on I-59 SB @ MP 118.6 near Exit 118 Valley Rd in Jefferson County. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/AIIXdR2lHi — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) March 23, 2022

