LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

IMAGES: Flooding at Choccolocco Creek in Oxford

Flooding at Choccolocco Creek in Oxford
Flooding at Choccolocco Creek in Oxford(William Wesson)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Pilot William Wesson got a sky view of some of the flooding in the Oxford community Wednesday morning. The flooding was left over from the storms that came through Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The Oxford Fire Department posted information about flooded roads on their Facebook page:

We have received reports of the following roads being impassable:

-Mellon Bridge Rd (north of Cider Ridge Golf Course)

-Jerry Ave & Douglas Dr

-Boiling Springs Rd & Horse Block Rd

**The walking track at Choccolocco Park is closed until further notice due to flooding**

Caption

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
Flooding at Choccolocco Creek in Oxford
Flooding at Choccolocco Creek in Oxford
Jaylin Backman
Man who pulled out gun on bus in metro Atlanta identified
Thomas Bach - President of the International Olympic Committee speaking at the 2018 Winter...
International Olympic Committee President to attend The World Games 2022