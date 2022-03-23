IMAGES: Flooding at Choccolocco Creek in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Pilot William Wesson got a sky view of some of the flooding in the Oxford community Wednesday morning. The flooding was left over from the storms that came through Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The Oxford Fire Department posted information about flooded roads on their Facebook page:

We have received reports of the following roads being impassable:

-Mellon Bridge Rd (north of Cider Ridge Golf Course)

-Jerry Ave & Douglas Dr

-Boiling Springs Rd & Horse Block Rd

**The walking track at Choccolocco Park is closed until further notice due to flooding**

