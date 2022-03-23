LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Flooding leads to water rescues in Childersburg

Flooding leads to water rescues in Childersburg
Flooding leads to water rescues in Childersburg(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes in a community in Childersburg were made inaccessible after heavy rains Tuesday night.

According to Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips, around 2:30 am Childersburg Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a water rescue call at 163 Cooper Drive located in the Sadie Lee Homes operated by the Childersburg Vincent Housing Authority. 

When crews arrive in scene, they found vehicles submerged in water to the hoods. The caller was assisted to a safe area without incident.

Chief Phillips says the department will be assessing more during daylight hours. 

He says most of the residents were self evacuating to safe areas within the housing authority. 

It’s unclear just how many units or vehicles were damaged but the units Childersburg fire responded to had at least couple inches of water.

Currently 2/3 of the Sadie Lee community has blocked off by the Childersburg Street Department due to impassable roads. Chief Phillips says about 40 units have been made inaccessible due to water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Multiple house were destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning in Birmingham.
B’ham fire destroys 3 houses, heavily damages another

Latest News

A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after traveling...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive in US at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Sweeny Hallow Rd flooding
Sweeny Hallow Rd flooding
Heavy rain, wind in Clanton SOURCE: Melissa Burnett
Heavy rain, wind in Clanton SOURCE: Melissa Burnett
Major wreck on I-59/20
Major crash on Interstate 59/20 E blocking all but one lane of traffic