Flooding leads to water rescues in Childersburg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes in a community in Childersburg were made inaccessible after heavy rains Tuesday night.

According to Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips, around 2:30 am Childersburg Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a water rescue call at 163 Cooper Drive located in the Sadie Lee Homes operated by the Childersburg Vincent Housing Authority.

When crews arrive in scene, they found vehicles submerged in water to the hoods. The caller was assisted to a safe area without incident.

Chief Phillips says the department will be assessing more during daylight hours.

He says most of the residents were self evacuating to safe areas within the housing authority.

It’s unclear just how many units or vehicles were damaged but the units Childersburg fire responded to had at least couple inches of water.

Currently 2/3 of the Sadie Lee community has blocked off by the Childersburg Street Department due to impassable roads. Chief Phillips says about 40 units have been made inaccessible due to water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.