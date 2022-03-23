Flooded ditch has become an irritant and potentially much worse for large office complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A deepening sinkhole and a flooded ditch nearby are making more than 100 people nervous. The location is off Rice Mine Road in Tuscaloosa very close to McFarland Boulevard. It’s a story we first pointed out last Friday, and it still hasn’t been fixed.

The scene Friday morning mere yards from the AFFLINK office building off Rice Mine Road - a swollen creek, a buckling street, and a deepening sinkhole. Four days later, the water is still and calm, but the damage remains evident, frustrating the likes of Chip Shields who manages an entire office complex of 150 people. This has become a regular conversation around the ‘water cooler.’

“It’s a constant dialogue people wondering when will it be solved and am I going to have to come to work,” said Shields.

This happened once before last September, but not this bad, according to Shields. This time around, part of the road is caving in, forcing office traffic to make a minor detour to the parking lot.

“We had people turning around going home, thinking they couldn’t make it to the office,” Shields said.

Meantime, there is word a temporary fix is on the way; only question is when.

“Through meetings yesterday that the city attorney, the city engineer and director of infrastructure are putting together a plan to at least have a temporary solution,” Shields said.

WBRC has yet to hear directly from the city of Tuscaloosa after reaching out on Friday of last week and again Tuesday.

With a new round of potentially bad weather on the way, there is a growing concern this situation could become worse, making a problematic irritant become even more of a nuisance.

“We’re gonna find snakes, copperheads and mosquitos,” said Shields.

