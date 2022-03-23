First Alert for lingering morning showers and major improvements Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning! We had a lot of active weather move into our area yesterday evening and into the overnight hours. The good news is that the severe threat is over. No active tornado watches for Central Alabama. The big story overnight has been the heavy rain and flash flooding occurring in parts of Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties. Some areas recorded over five to six inches of rain in just six hours. We had some reports of flooding where roads were impassible in parts of Lay Lake and in the Fayetteville areas. Just use caution in spots that have received a lot of rain overnight. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. With the rain moving out, the National Weather Service has canceled the flood watch that was issued for the western half of the state. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing most of the rain in east Alabama moving off to the east towards Georgia. The greatest severe potential this morning is in parts of the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia. The threat will shift east towards the east coast this afternoon where a standard slight risk for severe storms has been issued. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s. Winds have lowered significantly over the past several hours, so the National Weather Service has canceled the wind advisory from our area. Plan for winds to remain breezy this afternoon with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Winds should begin to taper off late this evening and into the overnight hours. We will likely start the day mostly cloudy with cloud cover slowly decreasing this afternoon. We are looking at a 20-30% chance for showers this morning but should end up dry this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 60s for most of the day. We are forecasting a high of 65°F in Birmingham, but it could trend cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, Walker, Lamar, and Fayette counties with temperatures in the 50s by 3 PM. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll need a jacket as temperatures cool into the 50s.

Mostly Sunny Thursday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s. We should start the day with some sunshine. Plan for a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with cloud cover increasing late in the day. Temperatures will trend slightly below average with highs in the mid 60s. It will remain a little breezy tomorrow with west-southwest at 10-15 mph. Cloud cover could increase Thursday night as a weak disturbance moves through Central Alabama. A stray shower will be possible Thursday night and early Friday morning, but I think most of us will remain dry with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 40s.

Nice Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking quiet and very nice! Temperatures are forecast to trend slightly below average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Normal high for the end of March is 70°F. Friday will end up partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Some parts of north Alabama could see highs in the upper 50s. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next Big Thing: We will likely see some big changes by early next week. We want to give you the first alert for the potential to see patchy frost Sunday morning. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 30s across most of Central Alabama. It might be a good idea to cover and protect your plants Saturday evening. Sunday will end up mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Big changes are expected Monday as southerly winds increase across Central Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to warm above average Monday with highs in the mid 70s. We could end up in the upper 70s and lower 80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Next Rain Chance: Models are hinting at rain chances returning a week from today. Timing and intensity of our next storm system is still questionable. The GFS model shows showers and storms increasing across our area next Wednesday night into Thursday (3/31/22). The European model shows showers and storms earlier on Wednesday. It’s still too early to determine the timing and intensity of this next system. With warm temperatures next week, we can’t rule out thunderstorms by the middle and end of next week. We will have a better idea of next week’s rain chances over the weekend.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.