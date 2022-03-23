LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FBI not releasing 3 months of crime data, cites lack of law enforcement report sharing

The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of...
The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of agencies' reporting.(Cliff Owen/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI says it will not release crime numbers from the last quarter of 2021 because of a lack of reporting from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The agency said it received data from less than 10,000 of the nation’s nearly 19,000 law enforcement agencies, a number that falls under the 60% threshold the agency says it needs to release data trends by region and aggregate population groups.

Law enforcement agencies are not required to submit data to the FBI.

However, the agency said it would still post quarterly data from individual cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, storms Tuesday evening
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat

Latest News

Flooding at Twomile Creek on Hunter Creek Road in Northport. SOURCE: @JournoRyan
Flooding at Twomile Creek on Hunter Creek Road in Northport. SOURCE: @JournoRyan
Damage in Moundville area
Trees down, storm damage, flooding in West Alabama
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South
Neighborhood leaders call for change after homicide and officer involved shooting earlier this week
Damage in the Moundville area
People rescued, homes damaged in Moundville