City of Birmingham prepares, warns community of severe weather danger

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How is the city of Birmingham preparing for the incoming inclement weather? Over the last week, the Department of Public Works has worked diligently to clear inlets and drains.

The mayor was joined by public works and fire department leaders Tuesday morning and all urged the public to take potential flood waters seriously.

“Most of our inlets that we have checked have been clear. It is really more a system inundation rather than a blocked inlet,” said Public Works Director Joshua Yates.

They have been checking and clearing drains all around the city since last Wednesday, but public works wasn’t the only department hard at work, as first responders had to leap into action.

“Last Wednesday alone, we responded to over 20 water rescues in roughly an hour and thirty minute period. This year alone, we have already responded to over 50 water rescues so I just want remind everybody about the dangers of flash flood,” said Fire Chief Cory Moon.

Those numbers, and the dangerous conditions the city witnessed last week, have the mayor begging community members to display caution.

“I want to implore the citizens of Birmingham to take precautions on possible flooding in our city tonight as well. If you see standing water I advise you, I implore you, I beg you to stop and turn around,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Fire Chief Moon stresses that it doesn’t take a lot of water for dangerous conditions to arise.

“The important thing to remember is as little as six inches of moving water can knock a person down,” said Chief Moon.

Which is why first responders and city leaders are advising against being out on the roads tonight if possible our team will keep you up to date with when and where the rain is expected to drop.

