Birmingham police officers demanding better pay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of police officers showed up to Tuesday’s city council meeting to show they were serious in their effort to gain better pay. The officers we spoke with were emotional and frustrated.

“A pay raise is very important and we deserve it because we have come out here and worked short handed. We have worked through the pandemic. We have worked in undesirable conditions. But the men and woman have been faithful. They have come and stayed and They are working as hard as they can to keep the citizens safe in this city,” said FOP Trustee Chairman Lawrence Billups.

It wasn’t just loyalty to the department and city the officers felt should be rewarded for, but the difficult conditions caused by hiring issues.

“They are covering more area. Backup is further away than it usually is. So we are actually working under harsher conditions,” said Chairman Billups.

The mayor says he understands the officers position, but he believes there is very little he can do until after July 1.

“I want y’all to know I agree with y’all. There is only so much I can do in the middle of a fiscal year. The next fiscal year doesn’t start until July 1, but in the meantime I am looking to solve for what I can do prior to July 1 and I look forward to bringing it to the council,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

