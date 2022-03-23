LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham police officers demanding better pay

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of police officers showed up to Tuesday’s city council meeting to show they were serious in their effort to gain better pay. The officers we spoke with were emotional and frustrated.

“A pay raise is very important and we deserve it because we have come out here and worked short handed. We have worked through the pandemic. We have worked in undesirable conditions. But the men and woman have been faithful. They have come and stayed and They are working as hard as they can to keep the citizens safe in this city,” said FOP Trustee Chairman Lawrence Billups.

It wasn’t just loyalty to the department and city the officers felt should be rewarded for, but the difficult conditions caused by hiring issues.

“They are covering more area. Backup is further away than it usually is. So we are actually working under harsher conditions,” said Chairman Billups.

The mayor says he understands the officers position, but he believes there is very little he can do until after July 1.

“I want y’all to know I agree with y’all. There is only so much I can do in the middle of a fiscal year. The next fiscal year doesn’t start until July 1, but in the meantime I am looking to solve for what I can do prior to July 1 and I look forward to bringing it to the council,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, storms Tuesday evening
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat

Latest News

Flooding at Twomile Creek on Hunter Creek Road in Northport. SOURCE: @JournoRyan
Flooding at Twomile Creek on Hunter Creek Road in Northport. SOURCE: @JournoRyan
Damage in Moundville area
Trees down, storm damage, flooding in West Alabama
Neighborhood leaders call for change after homicide and officer involved shooting earlier this week
Damage in the Moundville area
People rescued, homes damaged in Moundville
Damage in the Moundville area
Damage in the Moundville area