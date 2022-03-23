Attorney General Steve Marshall to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will testify Thursday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

Marshall, who is scheduled to lead the third panel during the hearing on March 24, 2022, will speak about the significance of the United States Supreme Court with regard to public safety, law and order, and the criminal-justice system.

A link to video coverage of the hearing appears on the committee website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.