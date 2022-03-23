LawCall
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo

The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An Athens City School student who was on a school trip to the Nashville Zoo on Monday was left at the zoo for hours after not being able to find the school group.

The HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School student reportedly approached a zoo employee saying he or she couldn’t find the field trip group. According to zoo officials, the staff followed “Lost Child Protocol” and kept the child in the care of zoo management until the school group or parent was located.

The student and parents were reunited later in the day.

