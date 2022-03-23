ALEA urging drivers to use caution amid flooding and hazardous conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers are urging motorists to use extreme caution while traveling and avoid areas with hazardous conditions following Tuesday night’s severe weather.

ALEA provide the following update on areas with known hazardous conditions.

CALHOUN COUNTY – There are reports of flooding on U.S. 431 near Halls Chapel Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is on scene.

There are reports of hazardous conditions on U.S. 431 near Old Gadsden. ALDOT is on scene and advised the roadway is being closed. Please seek alternate routes.

TALLADEGA COUNTY – There are reports of hazardous conditions near Alabama 21 near the 243 mile marker. There are reports of hazardous conditions near Sycamore Cemetery Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has been notified.

CLEBURNE COUNTY – There are reports of hazardous conditions near the 1200 Block of U.S. 78. Fire & Rescue are on scene. ALDOT has been notified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.