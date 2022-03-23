LawCall
Accident in Greene Co. causing major delays on I-59 SB

Authorities are on the scene of a crash in Greene Co. that is causing delays on I-59 SB.
Authorities are on the scene of a crash in Greene Co. that is causing delays on I-59 SB.(Greene Co. EMS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Greene County EMS remains on the scene of a crash that has Interstate 59 SB in the area blocked.

The scene requires heavy technical rescue and has been going on since 4 a.m.

Traffic is heavily congested from exit 52 to exit 32.

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Greene Co.
First responders are on the scene of a crash in Greene Co.(Greene Co. EMS)

Multiple agencies including PHI air medical unit, Eutaw Volunteer Fire Department, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, GCSO, ALEA, and ALDOT are on the scene.

