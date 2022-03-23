78-year-old Mulga man killed in accident with truck

MULGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 78-year-old Mulga man was killed in an accident Tuesday, March 22, 2022, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said Arthur Gober, Jr. was driving on Birmingport Road at Old Mulga Loop Road at 12:30 p.m. and he was struck by a person driving a truck.

Gober Jr. died at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

