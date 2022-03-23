$1 Million worth of storm damage in Hale County Tuesday

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Moundville took a big shot from the storms that hit on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The winds had their way on a major part of Highway 69 South near town.

You’ll find ‘ground zero’ less than two miles south from Hale County High School. It is a mess; you name it, it happened destruction-wise. Throughout the county, more than 20 homes took a hit.

“I hollered to go get in the basement,” said Joey Harbin.

Joey Harbin got a glimpse of the Wizard of Oz, the movie in which things started flying through the air during the tornado scene.

“Looking out the front door and seeing some stuff coming by, and the grill came flying by,” he said.

Across Highway 69, Larry Johnson made a fateful decision that likely saved his truck...and his life along with his wife’s.

“Normally I park my truck right there where the tree is, but I moved the truck over here because you come out in the garage and get to the truck a little easier. So I moved it over here, and as you can see what would have happened to the truck had it been sitting there. I told my wife it’s time to get in the bathroom,” Johnson said.

For the second time in six weeks, Hale County took a frontal shot from a storm that meant business.

“We rescued three people who couldn’t get out of their mobile homes,” said EMA Director Russ Weeden, who estimated the amount across Hale County to be around $1 million.

It’s a little too early to say right now whether what blew through was a tornado or straight-line winds. The National Weather Service was on the ground trying to figure out that very thing.

No matter what it was it arrived and left in a hurry, all over in a matter of seconds. but left enough damage to last a few weeks.

“I mean God’s good,” Harbin said.

No complaints here in Moundville; no injuries; no loss of life, nothing lost that can’t removed or replaced.

EMA director Russ Weeden says much like the storm that struck Sawyerville on February 3, the amount of damage the county sustained Tuesday night will not be enough to trigger assistance from FEMA. That threshold is $10 million.

