LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Volunteers needed at King’s Stables in Wilsonville

Volunteers are needed at King's Stables.
Volunteers are needed at King's Stables.(Source: kingsstables.org)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A unique way to assist a group that provides help to foster children is available.

The King’s Ranch in Wilsonville needs volunteers to help in the stables.

The program is growing and looking for help.

Horses are known for their natural healing abilities. The King’s Ranch uses horses to help foster kids, but they also use them in private sessions.

The King’s Ranch says even if you don’t have experience with horses, that’s no problem.

“We welcome all experience levels. We will train any volunteer for the skills they need, and we will never put a volunteer in any situation where they’re not comfortable. If they only want to come and clean stalls, we welcome that. If they want to come and work with our youth, we welcome that. Whatever your comfort level is, we will work with you and train you up, and maybe give you a riding lesson or two,” said Kelly Bloomfield, King’s Home Equine Program Manager.

You can visit this website to find out more information about volunteering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, storms Tuesday evening
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued for west Alabama until 7PM
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
ALEA: Two men dead after crash on I-59 near Trussville

Latest News

Auburn coaches talk Spring practice SOURCE: Auburn Football
Auburn coaches talk Spring practice SOURCE: Auburn Football
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
The job fair will be held March 30th at Tuscaloosa’s McDonald Hughes Center from 10 a.m. to 2...
Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch to host job fair in March
Benjamin Barnes YMCA in Tuscaloosa
Benjamin Barnes YMCA could move to different location