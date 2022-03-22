Volunteers needed at King’s Stables in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A unique way to assist a group that provides help to foster children is available.

The King’s Ranch in Wilsonville needs volunteers to help in the stables.

The program is growing and looking for help.

Horses are known for their natural healing abilities. The King’s Ranch uses horses to help foster kids, but they also use them in private sessions.

The King’s Ranch says even if you don’t have experience with horses, that’s no problem.

“We welcome all experience levels. We will train any volunteer for the skills they need, and we will never put a volunteer in any situation where they’re not comfortable. If they only want to come and clean stalls, we welcome that. If they want to come and work with our youth, we welcome that. Whatever your comfort level is, we will work with you and train you up, and maybe give you a riding lesson or two,” said Kelly Bloomfield, King’s Home Equine Program Manager.

You can visit this website to find out more information about volunteering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.