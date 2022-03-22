Tuscaloosa veterans group honors Alabama Secretary of Labor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - High praise for Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington.

The West Alabama Chapter Association of the United States Army recently honored Secretary Washington with a certificate for his help in setting up multiple job fairs for veterans. In fact, it was Secretary Washington who initiated the ‘Hire Vets’ program that encourages employers to apply for designation showing their dedication to hiring veterans. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, more than 60 employers in Alabama have this prestigious designation.

Nicolas Britto, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army Retired and President of the Association of the United States Army Central/West Alabama Chapter organized and kicked off the event with a recap of ADOL’s veteran service programs since Secretary Washington was appointed in 2014.

“Secretary Washington is interested in people and is continually working to improve the lives of all Alabamians. By working together with the City of Tuscaloosa, The Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority, and veterans, we successfully organized two job fairs in Tuscaloosa that attracted 2,300 job applicants and 65 employers. Secretary Washington was essential in implementing the U.S. Department of Labor sponsored “Hire Vets” initiative in Alabama, which encourages employers to apply for a designation showing their dedication to hiring veterans. More than 60 Alabama employers now have this prestigious designation. We congratulate Secretary Washington for his professionalism and dedication to the people of Alabama,” Nicolas Britto said.

According to Association of the United States Army, as of February 2022, the unemployment rate for veterans is 2.4%.

Judge Ward D. “Rob” Robertson, III, presented Secretary Washington with a framed Certificate of Appreciation which read ‘In recognition and sincere appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which contributed to the advancement of the veteran community in the State of Alabama.’

The veterans group also recognized Secretary Washington’s efforts for initiating and conducting a yearly job fair event that focuses on providing jobs to those with disabilities which covers many disabled veterans. The Governor’s Job Fair for Those with Disabilities has impacted thousands of jobseekers since its inception.

The Alabama Department of Labor has opened seven new Career Centers since 2014, bringing essential workforce services to underserved areas. The total number of Career Centers throughout the state now measures 55 and touches all 67 Alabama counties.

