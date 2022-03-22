Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch to host job fair in March

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama civil rights group wants to help people find jobs in the Tuscaloosa area. Its leadership believes there has been a disconnect between people seeking jobs and companies that are hiring. Now it wants to bring those two groups together by hosting a job fair.

It is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at Tuscaloosa’s McDonald Hughes Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A number of businesses in various fields have agreed to participate. Some of them will be hiring on the spot. Businesses in automotive manufacturing and production will be there, as well as medical, first responders, hospitality and temporary staffing agencies will be on hand too.

Lisa Young, President of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch says she and others get a lot of calls about people who are having a hard time getting hired.

“Some say that they need employment. I’m under the impression that we have a healthy job market right now. But I’ve heard people say that they have put in applications and haven’t heard back. So, we felt that we needed to bring the employers to the job seekers,” Young said.

There is no registration fee for job seekers or businesses looking to hire. Bring your resume and be dressed to interviewed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.