Some schools and colleges close ahead of this afternoon’s severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some schools have announced closures, and modified schedules ahead of this afternoon’s threat of severe weather.

We will update the following list as information becomes available.

Tuscaloosa County School System will dismiss early on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Elementary and Intermediate Schools will dismiss at 11:35 a.m. Middle and High Schools will dismiss at Noon.

All after school activities, including afternoon Extended Day, are canceled for March 22.

Transportation will still run and meals will still be served.

Shelton State Community College to close at 11:30 a.m.

This includes both campuses

