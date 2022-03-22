Open-air market headed to Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An open-air market is headed to Anniston. The city will use money from the $7.5 million in municipal bonds they were recently approved for use toward capital projects. The market will replace the former Anniston Auto Parts building downtown on West 11th Street.

It will serve as a green space and a permanent home for the city’s annual downtown farmers market, with more than 14,000 square feet of open space to be used for yard sales, tree giveaways, and a community garden. The market will also house offices for Main Street Anniston.

City Councilor Demetric Roberts adds they want the open-air market to get people downtown. ”It gives everyone something to do. We’re trying to create a space where parents can bring their kids, and it’s also pet friendly,” says Roberts. “So we can get people when they come through Anniston to stop by and check it. We have pretty much everything you can get in a big city right here in Anniston.”

Roberts says they are still working on designs for the project. So far there’s no date on when it will be completed, but they expect to begin working this summer.

