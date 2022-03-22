LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No new COVID cases for Anniston’s RMC in more than a week

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Regional Medical Center has reached a new milestone. The hospital released its final COVID patient last Wednesday, and they haven’t seen any new cases of the virus in more than a week.

Dr. Raul Magadia, an infectious disease specialist at RMC says this is the first time in more than a year the hospital has gone this long without new patients with COVID.

“Ten days as of today, is the longest that we have not had any new admission,” says Dr. Magadia. “Wednesday last week was our last patient. We discharged and we released our last patient in the COVID ward.”

Although they’re glad to be moving in the right direction, some policies will not be changing just yet.

“We’re still doing universal masking here in the hospital for healthcare workers and their patients and visitors,” says Dr. Magadia. “We’re not quite ready to remove that yet.”

Dr. Magadia says the hospital staff is relieved about this change, but they remain prepared if cases spike again.

“At least we are seeing regular patients,” says Dr. Magadia. “We are taking care of regular patients. That doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to take care of the COVID patients anymore. But at least it’s a different kind of demeanor on the health care workers.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, storms Tuesday evening
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
ALEA: Two men dead after crash on I-59 near Trussville
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Early voting for the March 1 Primary Election begins on Feb. 14, 2022.
Durant leads Britt, with Brooks a distant 3rd, in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll
Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll U.S. Senate Race poll analysis
Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll U.S. Senate Race poll analysis
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
The Montgomery Zoo's newest pygmy hippo, Hardari, weighed just 12 pounds at birth but will grow...
Montgomery Zoo’s new pygmy hippo to make public debut