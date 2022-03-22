No new COVID cases for Anniston’s RMC in more than a week

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Regional Medical Center has reached a new milestone. The hospital released its final COVID patient last Wednesday, and they haven’t seen any new cases of the virus in more than a week.

Dr. Raul Magadia, an infectious disease specialist at RMC says this is the first time in more than a year the hospital has gone this long without new patients with COVID.

“Ten days as of today, is the longest that we have not had any new admission,” says Dr. Magadia. “Wednesday last week was our last patient. We discharged and we released our last patient in the COVID ward.”

Although they’re glad to be moving in the right direction, some policies will not be changing just yet.

“We’re still doing universal masking here in the hospital for healthcare workers and their patients and visitors,” says Dr. Magadia. “We’re not quite ready to remove that yet.”

Dr. Magadia says the hospital staff is relieved about this change, but they remain prepared if cases spike again.

“At least we are seeing regular patients,” says Dr. Magadia. “We are taking care of regular patients. That doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to take care of the COVID patients anymore. But at least it’s a different kind of demeanor on the health care workers.”

