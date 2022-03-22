LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, storms Tuesday evening
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued for west Alabama until 7PM
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
ALEA: Two men dead after crash on I-59 near Trussville

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf
As Ukraine goes on the offense, the US warns of cyberattacks may be Russia's next move....
Mariupol in 'ashes' as US warns of cyberattacks
Auburn coaches talk Spring practice SOURCE: Auburn Football
Auburn coaches talk Spring practice SOURCE: Auburn Football
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat