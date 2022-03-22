LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

GOP Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s Republican governor has vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports.

Opponents of the transgender sports bill argued it was a bigoted response to a problem that doesn’t exist.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s also signed a bill Monday eliminating the state’s permit requirement to carry handguns in public.

Both measures faced opposition before being approved by the GOP-dominated legislature that embraced what have become a pair of conservative causes nationwide.

Holcomb signaled support for the bill last month but said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, storms Tuesday evening
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect for multiple Alabama counties
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
ALEA: Two men dead after crash on I-59 near Trussville

Latest News

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington
Tuscaloosa veterans group honors Alabama Secretary of Labor
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Mississippi Storm Damage (Source: WLBT)
Mississippi Storm Damage
Source: WBRC video
B'ham city officials urging people to take flood waters seriously
Auburn coaches talk Spring practice SOURCE: Auburn Football
Auburn coaches talk Spring practice SOURCE: Auburn Football