Gadsden man accused in child pornography case

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man was arrested Thursday morning, March 17, 2022, for 30 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of Dissemination of obscene matter, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Horton said 44-year-old David Elijah Trimble was arrested after investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and Rainbow City Police Department conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Wild Haven Circle in Gadsden.

Investigator Brandi Fuller said that the investigation began when she received a cyber tip from ALEA’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said during the search warrant an electronic device containing child images was taken for evidence. Trimble was taken into custody and is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $630,000 bond. Fuller said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected.

Trimble’s bond conditions consist of no internet access, no smartphone or electronic devices, and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old.

