LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Flash flooding possible Tuesday, drivers urged to stay off roads

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding is a major concern Tuesday along with possible tornadoes. First responders have a message for you in advance of the possible severe weather.

If you don’t have to be out, stay put. Some areas could get a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Heavy rains lead to flooding and car rescues last week all around Birmingham. It’s not just a city issue. We know flash flooding can happen just about anywhere.

First responders in Walker County are preparing for whatever mother nature may bring Tuesday urging you to stay off the roads, especially if things take a turn for the worse.

“If you see water especially on the road if its standing water don’t go through it especially if its running and moving. Our best advice to anybody when you see water in the road or near the road. Just turn around, don’t go that way,” Deputy T.J. Armstrong, public information officer for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Armstrong says it’s also important for you to stay off the roads if there is damage. First responders don’t want you blocking the roads in emergencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, storms Tuesday evening
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit

Latest News

It’s been over two years of excruciating pain for Paula Holleman after investigators say her...
Walker County mom still seeking justice for daughter killed by dogs in 2020
Mother heartbroken after losing daughter in dog attack
Mother heartbroken after losing daughter in dog attack
Irondale to hold special election on property tax increase
Irondale to hold special election on property tax increase
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting