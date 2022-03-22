Flash flooding possible Tuesday, drivers urged to stay off roads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding is a major concern Tuesday along with possible tornadoes. First responders have a message for you in advance of the possible severe weather.

If you don’t have to be out, stay put. Some areas could get a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Heavy rains lead to flooding and car rescues last week all around Birmingham. It’s not just a city issue. We know flash flooding can happen just about anywhere.

First responders in Walker County are preparing for whatever mother nature may bring Tuesday urging you to stay off the roads, especially if things take a turn for the worse.

“If you see water especially on the road if its standing water don’t go through it especially if its running and moving. Our best advice to anybody when you see water in the road or near the road. Just turn around, don’t go that way,” Deputy T.J. Armstrong, public information officer for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Armstrong says it’s also important for you to stay off the roads if there is damage. First responders don’t want you blocking the roads in emergencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.