First Alert Weather Day Today: Severe storms possible after 2 PM in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today (Tuesday, March 22, 2022) has been declared a First Alert Weather for the potential to see severe storms including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding. The threat will likely begin after 2 PM for parts of West Alabama and come to an end for all of Central Alabama around 6 AM Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center continues with a moderate risk for severe weather across parts of Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and into parts of southwest Alabama. A moderate risk (red) is a threat level of 4 out of 5. Areas in this risk area have the potential to see an outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. Tornadoes that form in this region have the potential to become strong (EF-2 +) and long-track. An enhanced risk (orange) - threat 3 out of 5 - has been issued for some of our southwestern counties including Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Tuscaloosa counties. Areas in this risk area could see a strong tornado greater than an EF-2 based on the overall dynamics. The remainder of west Alabama and areas along and west of I-65 are in a standard slight risk for severe storms. East Alabama’s severe threat is lower with a marginal risk (green)- threat level 1 out of 5. While the greatest threat for severe weather appears to be in west Alabama, I don’t want east Alabama to think they won’t see severe weather. You can also see a threat for severe storms late this evening and tonight. All of Central Alabama needs to have multiple ways to receive warnings today. Keep your electronics charged. Make sure you have fresh batteries for your NOAA Weather Radio. Download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent updates.

We are starting out this Tuesday morning quiet. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama. Parts of Oklahoma and Texas were hammered with numerous tornado warnings and reports of damage. The nasty weather is now in parts of east Texas and Arkansas where they are seeing heavy rainfall and flash flooding. The severe threat will likely ramp up this afternoon in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. We will likely stay mostly dry for the morning hours. I can’t rule out a few stray showers, but no severe weather is expected before 2 PM. We are starting out mild this morning with temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures this afternoon could warm into the mid to upper 70s. Isolated storms will be possible in west Alabama after 2 PM. The threat for stormy weather will shift east as we head into the evening hours. Plan for heavy rain and strong storms for areas west of I-65 around 7 PM. The severe threat and heavy rain potential will move along I-65 around 8 PM - Midnight. Areas east of I-65 probably won’t see significant impacts until late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Flood Watch: A flood watch has been issued for areas along and west of I-65. Heavy rainfall will become a huge concern this evening and tonight for Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Cullman, Blount, St. Clair, Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, and Walker counties. Rainfall totals could add up around 2-4″. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could result in flash flooding. I would highly encourage people to avoid travel this evening and tonight as the flood threat increases. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. The watch begins at 4 PM and expires at 7 AM Wednesday.

Wind Advisory: A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama today. It begins at 10 AM this morning and expires tomorrow at 6 AM. Plan for sustained southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. Minor power outages are possible ahead of this system. It’s a good idea to keep your electronics charged and to secure outdoor furniture/belongings.

Timing Out the Threats: Before 2 PM: We will likely stay dry with only a stray shower or two possible. It will begin to get windy with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely start out in the 50s and 60s and warm quickly into the lower 70s by lunchtime. No issues expected.

2 PM - 7 PM: We will have to watch for isolated severe storms that could form ahead of the main line of rain. Storms that form could become supercells capable of producing tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds. I’m hoping that if they form, they remain below severe criteria. If the atmosphere becomes more unstable this afternoon, the severe threat could ramp up. If instability (energy needed to strengthen thunderstorms) remains low, then severe weather will become more isolated. Areas along and east of I-65 could stay mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be very warm and breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. 7 PM - 12 AM: A line of heavy rain with embedded strong and severe storms will slowly push to the east. We will eventually transition from a severe threat to a heavy rain/flood concern. Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly for areas along and west of I-65. Plan for heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Severe storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. A spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Have multiple ways to receive warnings. 12 AM - 6 AM Wednesday: Rain will begin to move out of west Alabama overnight, but it will remain wet and stormy for areas along and east of I-65. Plan for heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding overnight. A severe threat is still possible, but the threat will be lower. Any storm that could become strong will likely occur along and south of I-20 in east Alabama. We will have to watch Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Talladega, Shelby, and Calhoun counties overnight. By 6-7 AM, most of the rain and severe threat will shift east into Georgia. Our threat will come to an end.

Wednesday’s Forecast: We will likely start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s with a few lingering showers possible before 9 AM. We should see decreasing clouds in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s, but temperatures could trend cooler in northwest Alabama as winds shifts from the west to the northwest. It would not surprise me if Marion, Winston, and Lamar counties see temperatures in the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Rest of the Week: The remainder of the week is looking mostly dry with temperatures slightly below average. Highs are forecast to stay in the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday with lows in the lower 40s. There’s a small chance we could see an isolated shower Thursday night as a weak system moves through the area. Latest models are trending dry though.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be dry and cool. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid 60s with chilly mornings. Saturday morning could start out in the lower 40s, but we could see widespread 30s Sunday morning. Frosty conditions can’t be ruled out with areas cooling into the mid 30s Sunday morning. Weekend is looking sunny and nice. Temperatures trend above average early next week with highs back into the 70s.

