LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham prepares for severe weather on the heels of last week’s flash flooding

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City officials say the public works department has been hard at work since last Wednesday not only cleaning drains and inlets, but accessing problem areas citizens have alerted them to through the 311 hotline.

“During and immediately after the flooding last week, and in the days since then the department of public works has been out addressing areas as they always do,” said Birmingham Director of Communications Rick Journey.

Journey is stressing that while crews are going above and beyond, the system still works and last week’s flooding was due to an excessive amount of rain in an extremely short amount of time.

“Usually in a flash flooding system when the waters receded quickly that shows you the system is working because those waters were able to recede so quickly,” said Journey.

Still, as a precaution, the city has placed all of their first responders on a swift alert, which means every department has the necessary staff and plan in place should disaster occur.

“In the situation that there may be severe weather of any type, our crews will be ready. They will be on stand by. They will be able to respond immediately,” said Journey.

Swift alerts are not uncommon and the city enacts one any time the National Weather Service says there is potential for severe weather.

Lastly, city officials say if you are having flooding issues or your drains are clogged, you are asked to call 311 to notify public works.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit
Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
Officials with the Helena Police Department say two young children were hit by “Orbeez” as part...
Helena PD: Children hit during “Orbeez” challenge
Severe outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, storms Tuesday evening

Latest News

ALEA: Two men dead after crash on I-59 near Trussville
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Birmingham Police Chief updates shooting investigation on 3rd Ave SW
Birmingham Police Chief updates shooting investigation on 3rd Ave SW
Birmingham Police investigate possible hostage situation
Birmingham Police investigate possible hostage situation