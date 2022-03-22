Birmingham prepares for severe weather on the heels of last week’s flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City officials say the public works department has been hard at work since last Wednesday not only cleaning drains and inlets, but accessing problem areas citizens have alerted them to through the 311 hotline.

“During and immediately after the flooding last week, and in the days since then the department of public works has been out addressing areas as they always do,” said Birmingham Director of Communications Rick Journey.

Journey is stressing that while crews are going above and beyond, the system still works and last week’s flooding was due to an excessive amount of rain in an extremely short amount of time.

“Usually in a flash flooding system when the waters receded quickly that shows you the system is working because those waters were able to recede so quickly,” said Journey.

Still, as a precaution, the city has placed all of their first responders on a swift alert, which means every department has the necessary staff and plan in place should disaster occur.

“In the situation that there may be severe weather of any type, our crews will be ready. They will be on stand by. They will be able to respond immediately,” said Journey.

Swift alerts are not uncommon and the city enacts one any time the National Weather Service says there is potential for severe weather.

Lastly, city officials say if you are having flooding issues or your drains are clogged, you are asked to call 311 to notify public works.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.