B’ham fire destroys 3 houses, heavily damages another

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple house were destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning in Birmingham.

The fire was on 14th C N.

Three of the houses destroyed were vacant. One home was occupied and sustained 70% fire damage. The occupants were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

