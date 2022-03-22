LawCall
Benjamin Barnes YMCA could move to different location

Benjamin Barnes YMCA in Tuscaloosa
Benjamin Barnes YMCA in Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City leaders could soon vote on moving a popular community center in West Tuscaloosa to another location. But some are questioning whether the voices of the people it serves were listened to ahead of the big decision.

The move being considered involves moving the Benjamin Barnes YMCA next to the McDonald Hughes Center. That’s an activity center that’s managed by the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority which is separate from the city. Public outcry against the move seems to be getting louder as a possible vote gets closer.

According to the city, a site selection committee recommended building a brand new Benjamin Barnes YMCA at the McDonald Hughes Center. That recommendation would move that YMCA out of District One and into District Two a few miles away. WBRC spoke city councilman Matthew Wilson who represents District One. He wants more discussion on the decision before taking it to a vote.

“Moving the YMCA from District One will move a taxpayer building into another District. People in District One need to be able to have a public taxpayer building that they’re able to go to free of charge or with minimal fees,” City Councilman Matthew Wilson who represents District One told WBRC.

We also reached out to City Councilwoman Reavan Howard for comment. She chaired the committee that recommended building a new YMCA next to the McDonald Hughes Center. That’s in District 2 where Howard is the city council representative. We’ll continue to follow this story and will let you know what happens next.

