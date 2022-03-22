ALEA: Two men dead after crash on I-59 near Trussville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Monday morning, March 21, 2022, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to the ALEA, 47-year-old Clifton J. Cottingham of West Blocton and 42-year-old Roy Melton, Jr. of Brent were both killed when the 1998 Chevrolet S10 driven by Cottingham left the roadway and hit the rear of a tractor-trailer parked on the emergency shoulder of I-59.

The crash happened near mile marker 145. That’s about 4 miles north of Trussville in Jefferson County.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

