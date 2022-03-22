29-year-old man found dead in Jefferson County jail cell

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a 29-year-old man died in his jail cell.

On Tuesday March 22, 2022, at approximately 5:02 a.m. deputies said they found the man unresponsive in his cell. Medical personnel responded but were unable revive him.

The man was being held on the medical floor and was in a cell by himself. The body was taken to the Coroner’s Office for examination.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected in his death.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time. Sheriff’s detectives are continuing the investigation.

