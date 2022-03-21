LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

USFL looking for National Anthem singers, cheerleaders for inaugural season

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL is now accepting applications to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” for its inaugural season in Birmingham.

Interested applicants with national anthem singing experience can apply at bit.ly/anthemUSFL. You are asked to submit an application and a recording of an acapella version of the Anthem.

Selected singers will be contacted and asked to perform on a rolling basis throughout the season.

The USFL is also searching for cheerleaders. The USFL is hosting cheerleader tryouts March 26 and April 2, 2022.

HOW: Qualified applicants can register for tryouts by visiting //bit.ly/usflcheer

WHEN: March 26, 3:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. & April 2, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Birmingham Volleyball Club, 101 Cahaba Valley Pkwy W, Pelham, AL 35124

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
CORONER: Man found dead in Lipscomb had been shot
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

Latest News

Feb 24, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the...
No. 2 Auburn falls to Miami
Miami beats Auburn 79-61
Miami beats Auburn 79-61
Auburn advances in NCAA Tourney to face Miami Sunday night
Auburn advances in NCAA Tourney to face Miami Sunday night
Jabari at press conference
Auburn previews round two matchup with Miami