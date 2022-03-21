LawCall
UAB vs. Alabama moved because of weather

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday’s UAB baseball game versus Alabama has been moved to Wednesday, March 23 because of the threat of severe weather in Birmingham. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Regions Field.

All purchased tickets for Tuesday’s game are still valid for the rescheduled contest. Click here to purchase tickets for Wednesday’s game.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

