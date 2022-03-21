Tarrant police looking for driver who crashed near school

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that wrecked near a school Friday, March 18.

Police responded to the crash near Tarrant Intermediate School around 10:30 p.m. The driver was reported to be running from the scene.

Authorities say the driver appeared to have lost control near the intersection. Police collected evidence from the scene including glass alcohol containers. A billboard sign on the school’s property was destroyed due to the accident.

On the night of March 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 PM, the Tarrant Police Department responded to a motor vehicle... Posted by Tarrant Police Department on Monday, March 21, 2022

You are asked to call the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811 if you have any information about this accident.

