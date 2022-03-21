A Spring Break Break From The Ordinary

Tigers For Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain (WBRC)

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Tigers For Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain announces Spring 2022 Spring Break Hours! The preserve will be open from 9am – 4 pm. on March 23rd, 24th, 25th and March 30th, 31st & April 1st April 6th, 7th, 9th & April 14th & 15th. No reservations are required.

Pack a picnic lunch and spend the day with the wild ones. Admission is $7.50 for children ages 4-10, ages 11 and above $15.00. The preserve will be open 9am – 4 pm. on March 23rd, 24th, 25th and March 30th, 31st & April 1st April 6th, 7th, 9th & April 14th & 15th.

The preserve is inviting everyone to come enjoy a day with your entire family with this one-of-a-kind outdoor adventure. Meet over 160 animals that call Untamed Mountain their home. Learn about the captive wild and what it takes to provide them with lifelong permanent homes equipped with what they need to sustain ideal mental and physical health. As we like to say here at the preserve, “Come out and Take a Walk on the Wild Side!”

For more information visit the Tigers For Tomorrow website at www.tigersfortomorrow.org.

