Shooting investigation underway in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Attalla man is recovering from a gunshot wound, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Police say on Saturday, March 19, around 7:50 p.m., a 911 call was made for a shooting on Wesson Lake Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to UAB Hospital and was treated and released.

Police say two males were brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning on Saturday, one has since been released. The investigation is still ongoing and names aren’t being released at this time, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.