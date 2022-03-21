LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Etowah Co.

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Attalla man is recovering from a gunshot wound, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Police say on Saturday, March 19, around 7:50 p.m., a 911 call was made for a shooting on Wesson Lake Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to UAB Hospital and was treated and released.

Police say two males were brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning on Saturday, one has since been released. The investigation is still ongoing and names aren’t being released at this time, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Officials with the Helena Police Department say two young children were hit by “Orbeez” as part...
Helena PD: Children hit during “Orbeez” challenge
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
CORONER: Man found dead in Lipscomb had been shot

Latest News

Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
Supporters say the increase would average less than $7 a month for most homeowners.
Proposed property tax increase vote Tuesday in Irondale
Firearms, drugs seized in Chilton Co. bust
Firearms, ammo, drugs and cash found in Chilton County bust
Tigers For Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain
A Spring Break Break From The Ordinary