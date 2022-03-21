LawCall
Proposed property tax increase vote Tuesday in Irondale

Supporters say the increase would average less than $7 a month for most homeowners.
Supporters say the increase would average less than $7 a month for most homeowners.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A special election on a proposed property tax increase is set for Tuesday in Irondale.

Supporters say the increase would average less than $7 a month for most homeowners.

The city says the money would be used to repave streets, buy green space for new parks, and improve public facilities.

If approved, the city estimates the tax increase would generate about $9 million over the next 6 years.

Polls are open at Irondale City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

