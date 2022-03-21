Proposed property tax increase vote Tuesday in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A special election on a proposed property tax increase is set for Tuesday in Irondale.

Supporters say the increase would average less than $7 a month for most homeowners.

The city says the money would be used to repave streets, buy green space for new parks, and improve public facilities.

If approved, the city estimates the tax increase would generate about $9 million over the next 6 years.

Polls are open at Irondale City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.