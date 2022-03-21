LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New Orleans lifts COVID vaccine requirement for businesses

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city officials have lifted the COVID-19 vaccine requirement to enter businesses and restaurants Monday morning.

You are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to enter bars, restaurants, event spaces, or other businesses previously covered under the regulations.

“This is a critical and welcome milestone,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I am deeply grateful to our entire community --- our residents, our business owners, and our hospitality industry --- for coming together to make this day possible. It could not have happened without our people taking the guidelines seriously and helping us not only flatten the curve --- but emerge from the pandemic as a safe destination city. With the return of Mardi Gras this year, we were able to celebrate safely. And now we are ready for this next step. We will continue to closely monitor the data, and remain guided by science.”

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve implemented the tools available and educated the public about the dangers of this virus, and we feel confident this approach has saved lives and kept our economy open,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department.

Officials say COVID-19 cases in Orleans Parish remain at “very low levels” in the weeks following Mardi Gras and hospital capacity is “robust.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Officials with the Helena Police Department say two young children were hit by “Orbeez” as part...
Helena PD: Children hit during “Orbeez” challenge
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
CORONER: Man found dead in Lipscomb had been shot

Latest News

New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead
John Davidson
Man killed in Gadsden shooting; man arrested in case
32-year-old man dies following crash in St. Clair County
Tarrant Police were called to the crash scene near a school on Friday, March 18.
Tarrant police looking for driver who crashed near school
Fire at Tuscaloosa Captain D’s
Overnight fire at Tuscaloosa Captain D’s