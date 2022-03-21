LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mike Tyson’s latest cannabis edible has a tongue-in-cheek reference to a body part.

The legendary boxer’s gummy products, “Mike Bites,” come in the shape of an ear.

It is a joking reference to Tyson’s infamous 1997 heavyweight championship match against Evander Holyfield. At one point in the fight, Tyson bit off a small chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson was disqualified immediately afterward, and that moment became one of the most bizarre moments in boxing history.

In refernece to his new edibles, Tyson tweeted, “These ears actually taste good!”

As for Tyson and Holyfield, they have long reconciled since the fight.

In 2014, when Holyfield made it into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Tyson gave the induction speech.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
CORONER: Man found dead in Lipscomb had been shot
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.
Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
CORONER: Man found dead in Lipscomb had been shot
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
A body found in Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate found dead on Lake Michigan shore