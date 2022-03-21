LawCall
Maury Povich to retire from talk show after 31 years

FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The...
FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.(CNN Newsource, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Daytime talk show Host Maury Povich is ending his 31-year run after this season of “Maury.”

Povich said in a statement to Deadline that he had planned to end the show once the current contract expired this year. He said he was proud of the relationship with the NBCUniversal, which produced the show, and the crew, “but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”

Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.

The series dealt with an array of hot-button topics and social issues centered on his guests, as well as the in-studio audience. One of the more well-known segments was the paternity test reveals, when he would tell someone whether they were a child’s father.

Before he began his talk show run, Povich worked for TV stations in Washington, Philadelphia and Los Angeles and other markets then hosted “A Current Affair.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

