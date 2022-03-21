Man killed in Gadsden shooting; man arrested in case

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Gadsden Friday night, March 18, 2022, according to Gadsden Police.

Officers said they responded to a report of someone shot in the 2800 Block of Cambron Street around 11:30 p.m. The officers said they found Juan Jaramillo dead in a driveway. They said he died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said John Davidson was arrest on the scene and subsequently charged with murder.

