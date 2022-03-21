LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man killed in Gadsden shooting; man arrested in case

John Davidson
John Davidson(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Gadsden Friday night, March 18, 2022, according to Gadsden Police.

Officers said they responded to a report of someone shot in the 2800 Block of Cambron Street around 11:30 p.m. The officers said they found Juan Jaramillo dead in a driveway. They said he died from a gunshot wound.

divi discount
embed custom google map

Investigators said John Davidson was arrest on the scene and subsequently charged with murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Officials with the Helena Police Department say two young children were hit by “Orbeez” as part...
Helena PD: Children hit during “Orbeez” challenge
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
CORONER: Man found dead in Lipscomb had been shot

Latest News

New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead
32-year-old man dies following crash in St. Clair County
Tarrant Police were called to the crash scene near a school on Friday, March 18.
Tarrant police looking for driver who crashed near school
Fire at Tuscaloosa Captain D’s
Overnight fire at Tuscaloosa Captain D’s