LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man accused of sexual assault in Tuscaloosa County

Tuscaloosa investigators: Perry was arrested in November 2021 after a previous investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit for Sexual Abuse 1st, and Sodomy 1st.
Jamarcus Keaundre Perry
Jamarcus Keaundre Perry(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Investigators said a man was charged with Rape 1st following a sexual assault Sunday morning.

Investigators said on March 20, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. a report was made of a sexual offense that occurred in the Cottondale area. In order to protect the privacy of the victim, neither the exact location or victim’s information will be released.

Investigators with the Sexual Assault Section of the Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. Investigators said evidence led to the arrest of Jamarcus Keaundre Perry, 29. Perry was charged with Rape 1st.

VCU investigators said Perry was arrested in November 2021 after a previous investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit for Sexual Abuse 1st, and Sodomy 1st. Perry was currently out on $25,000 bond for those offenses. Due to that fact, Perry was committed to jail without a bond until evaluation by the courts. Investigators also contacted the District Attorney’s Office to request that Perry’s bond be revoked in this earlier case.

In the latest case, investigators said Perry was an acquaintance of the victim, and there is no reason to believe that any other people in the Cottondale area are in any danger. However, officers encourage anyone who may have been a victim to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Officials with the Helena Police Department say two young children were hit by “Orbeez” as part...
Helena PD: Children hit during “Orbeez” challenge
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
CORONER: Man found dead in Lipscomb had been shot

Latest News

Officer Zach Hill
Mountain Brook Officer recognized for March 16 flood rescues
Mountain Brook Police Officer Honored For Water Rescue
Mountain Brook Police Officer Honored For Water Rescue
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
Autherine Lucy Foster. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
University of Alabama’s first Black student dies 5 days after school renamed building after her