Man accused of sexual assault in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Investigators said a man was charged with Rape 1st following a sexual assault Sunday morning.

Investigators said on March 20, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. a report was made of a sexual offense that occurred in the Cottondale area. In order to protect the privacy of the victim, neither the exact location or victim’s information will be released.

Investigators with the Sexual Assault Section of the Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. Investigators said evidence led to the arrest of Jamarcus Keaundre Perry, 29. Perry was charged with Rape 1st.

VCU investigators said Perry was arrested in November 2021 after a previous investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit for Sexual Abuse 1st, and Sodomy 1st. Perry was currently out on $25,000 bond for those offenses. Due to that fact, Perry was committed to jail without a bond until evaluation by the courts. Investigators also contacted the District Attorney’s Office to request that Perry’s bond be revoked in this earlier case.

In the latest case, investigators said Perry was an acquaintance of the victim, and there is no reason to believe that any other people in the Cottondale area are in any danger. However, officers encourage anyone who may have been a victim to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

