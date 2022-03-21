LawCall
Machine Gun Kelly announces stop in Birmingham

Machine Gun Kelly is brining his tour to the BJCC, June 18.
Machine Gun Kelly is brining his tour to the BJCC, June 18.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his “Mainstream Sellout Tour” to Birmingham.

He’ll play Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Saturday, June 18 with special guests Avril Lavigne and iann dior.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

