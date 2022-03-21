Machine Gun Kelly announces stop in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his “Mainstream Sellout Tour” to Birmingham.

He’ll play Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Saturday, June 18 with special guests Avril Lavigne and iann dior.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

